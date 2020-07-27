  • Our Work

    King of Peking

    World Premiere Tribeca 2017 Nominee Bronze Horse, 2017 Stockholm Int'l Film Festival. Official Selection BFI London, Melbourne Int'l, Golden Horse, Warsaw & many others, 2017.

     
    Red Light Revolution

    World Premiere São Paulo International Film Festival, '10 Winner Audience Award Singapore Int'l Film Festival '10 Nominee Jury Award, 2010 Santa Barbara Film Festival.

     
    A Good Librarian's Guide to Vengeance

    Coming Soon When a librarian is sent into a care home against her will by her best friend, she escapes to settle the score. Developed with the support of Screen Australia. Markets: TIFF IFF '22, MIFF 37ºSouth '22.

     

     

    Escape to Oz

    Coming Soon A family visiting Australia for the first time is determined to enjoy their vacation, despite the zombie apocalypse. Markets: BIFAN NAFF '20, Udine '20, IFFAM Macau '19.

     

     

    Road to Nowhere (Working Title)

    Coming Soon A psychological horror about two women stranded in the outback. Inspired by true events. Developed with the support of Screen Territory. Written by Leslie Simpson.

     

     

  • “A charming, breezy father-son story but also a diverting account of Chinese film and video culture in the 1990s.”

    Review of King of Peking 

    “It combines something of the scrappy DIY aesthetic of Michel Gondry’s Be Kind, Rewind with a touch of the joy of discovery found in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso.”

    Review of King of Peking

    “An inventive and light exploration of a father’s love for both his son and the movies. King of Peking has many charms, but its passion for cinema is its most infectious.” 

    Review of King of Peking

    “Proving himself a fresh new voice in Asian cinema, director SamVoutas offers a sex comedy salted with satirical comment on Chinese society.” 

    Review of Red Light Revolution

    “Think Cinema Paradiso meets (a better) Be Kind Rewind. Director Sam Voutas deftly highlights the exhilarating, protective and terrifying lengths parents will go for their children. Long live the King.”

    Review of King of Peking
  • Melanie Ansley, Sam Voutas

    About Us

    Founded by Melanie Ansley and Sam Voutas, Peking Pictures is an Australian development and production company based in Ballarat, Victoria. We make films locally that travel globally. With a proven track record of delivering award-winning content to major streamers, as well as international TV stations and cinemas, Peking Pictures looks to tell overlooked and distinctly unique stories, but in mainstream and accessible ways.

  • Contact

    info at pekingpictures.com

    Office 22, Level 2, 51 Lydiard St. South 

    Ballarat, Victoria 3350

    Australia

  • Acknowledgement of Country
    Peking Pictures respectfully acknowledges the Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung people – traditional custodians of the land on which we live and work. We extend this to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 

     

