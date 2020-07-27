“A charming, breezy father-son story but also a diverting account of Chinese film and video culture in the 1990s.”
“It combines something of the scrappy DIY aesthetic of Michel Gondry’s Be Kind, Rewind with a touch of the joy of discovery found in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso.”
Founded by Melanie Ansley and Sam Voutas, Peking Pictures is an Australian development and production company based in Ballarat, Victoria. We make films locally that travel globally. With a proven track record of delivering award-winning content to major streamers, as well as international TV stations and cinemas, Peking Pictures looks to tell overlooked and distinctly unique stories, but in mainstream and accessible ways.