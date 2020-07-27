Founded by Melanie Ansley and Sam Voutas, Peking Pictures is an Australian development and production company based in Ballarat, Victoria. We make films locally that travel globally. With a proven track record of delivering award-winning content to major streamers, as well as international TV stations and cinemas, Peking Pictures looks to tell overlooked and distinctly unique stories, but in mainstream and accessible ways. We named our company after our 2017 film "King of Peking".