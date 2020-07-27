Our Work
Some movies we made, & are making...
Releasing in Australian Cinemas December 10th, 2026
Winner, Audience Award
Austin Film Festival 2025
Winner, Critics Award
Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival 2026
Honorable Mention (International Narrative Competition)
Cleveland International Film Festival 2026
World Premiere Warsaw Film Festival 2025
Australian Premiere Sydney Film Festival 2026
World Premiere Tribeca 2017 Nominee Bronze Horse, 2017 Stockholm Int'l Film Festival. Official Selection BFI London, Melbourne Int'l, Golden Horse, Warsaw & many others, 2017.
- Released globally by Netflix
- Watch on Tubi or Kanopy
- US: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu
- UK: Amazon or Terracotta
- Australia: SBS on Demand
- Hoopla
- IMDB and Letterboxd
- Watch the trailer
World Premiere São Paulo International Film Festival, '10 Winner Audience Award Singapore Int'l Film Festival '11 Nominee Jury Award, 2011 Santa Barbara Film Festival.
- Released in theatres, Hulu, Mubi
- Watch now on Amazon (US)
- UK: Amazon, Cinema Paradiso
- IMDB and Letterboxd
- Watch the trailer
Coming Soon A family visiting Australia for the first time is determined to enjoy their vacation, despite the zombie apocalypse. Markets: BIFAN NAFF, Udine Far East Focus Asia, IFFAM Macau.
Coming Soon A psychological horror about two women stranded in the outback. Inspired by true events. Developed with the support of Screen Territory. Written by Leslie Simpson.
Coming Soon When a librarian is sent into care against her will by her best friend, she escapes to settle the score. Developed with the support of Screen Australia. Markets: TIFF IFF, London PFM, MIFF 37ºSouth.
“A charming, breezy father-son story but also a diverting account of Chinese film and video culture in the 1990s.”
Review of King of Peking
Contact
info at pekingpictures.com
706 Sturt Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
Australia