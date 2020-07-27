  • Our Work

    Some movies we made, & are making...

    Yesterday Island

    Releasing in Australian Cinemas December 10th, 2026

    Winner, Audience Award

    Austin Film Festival 2025

    Winner, Critics Award

    Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival 2026

    Honorable Mention (International Narrative Competition)

    Cleveland International Film Festival 2026

    World Premiere Warsaw Film Festival 2025

    Australian Premiere Sydney Film Festival 2026

     
    King of Peking

    World Premiere Tribeca 2017 Nominee Bronze Horse, 2017 Stockholm Int'l Film Festival. Official Selection BFI London, Melbourne Int'l, Golden Horse, Warsaw & many others, 2017.

     
    Red Light Revolution

    World Premiere São Paulo International Film Festival, '10 Winner Audience Award Singapore Int'l Film Festival '11 Nominee Jury Award, 2011 Santa Barbara Film Festival.

     

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    Escape to Oz

    Coming Soon A family visiting Australia for the first time is determined to enjoy their vacation, despite the zombie apocalypse. Markets: BIFAN NAFF, Udine Far East Focus Asia, IFFAM Macau.

     

     

    Road to Nowhere (Working Title)

    Coming Soon A psychological horror about two women stranded in the outback. Inspired by true events. Developed with the support of Screen Territory. Written by Leslie Simpson.

     

    A Good Librarian's Guide to Vengeance

    Coming Soon When a librarian is sent into care against her will by her best friend, she escapes to settle the score. Developed with the support of Screen Australia. Markets: TIFF IFF, London PFM, MIFF 37ºSouth.

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    “A charming, breezy father-son story but also a diverting account of Chinese film and video culture in the 1990s.”

    Review of King of Peking 
  • Melanie Ansley, Sam Voutas

    About Us

    Founded by Melanie Ansley and Sam Voutas, Peking Pictures is an Australian development and production company based in Ballarat, Victoria. We make films locally that travel globally. With a proven track record of delivering award-winning content to major streamers, as well as international TV stations and cinemas, Peking Pictures looks to tell overlooked and distinctly unique stories, but in mainstream and accessible ways. We named our company after our 2017 film "King of Peking".

  • Contact

    info at pekingpictures.com

    706 Sturt Street

    Ballarat, Victoria 3350

    Australia

  • Acknowledgement of Country
    Peking Pictures respectfully acknowledges the Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung people – traditional custodians of the land on which we live and work. We extend this to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 

     

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